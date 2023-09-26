Tirumala Brahmotsavams to end today with Chakrasnanam ceremony

The Tirumala Salakatla Brahmotsavams have come to end. The TTD which conducted vehicle services grandly till Monday is making arrangements for Chakrasnanam ceremony for Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Pushkarini, in which TTD Chairman Bhumana and EO Dharma Reddy participated. The Brahmotsavam will officially conclude with the flag hoisting ceremony in the evening.

The chakrasnanam is the last stage of the Brahmotsavam. On Tuesday morning, from 6 am to 9 am, Sridevi Bhudevi Sametha Malayappa Swamy and Chakratthalwarku Archaku will perform a Sasthrokthiramjanam at Pushkarini. Following this, the priests will perform a holy bath for Chakratalvar in Pushkarini. TTD EO Dharma Reddy announced that after the holy bath, devotees will be allowed to take a holy bath in Pushkarini, as the chakra bath will remain sacred until the evening. He urged devotees to take advantage of this opportunity.

The Salakatla Brahmotsavam organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) was a glorious event. Over the course of eight days, Lord Malayappaswamy adorned various decorations and participated in the vehicle services, parading through the four Mada streets and blessing the devotees. TTD also organised several sevas and gave priority to the devotees. It is worth noting that TTD has cancelled many special darshans and celebrity recommendation letters. Meanwhile, preparations for the Navaratri Brahmotsavam, which will take place next month (October 15), are underway in Tirumala temple.