Tirumala: Cultural programmes enthral devotees

Tirumala: Several cultural programmes that were organised by TTD Dharmic Projects during Srivari Vahana Sevas along the four Mada streets during Chinna Shesha Vahana Seva on Tuesday morning enthralled devotees.

In all, 217 artists belonging to nine cultural teams from different States displayed their talents, captivating the devotees. Udupi Mela presented by a 12-member troupe of Palimaru Matham of Udupi in Karnataka comprising drums and talas heightened devotional fervour. The Udupi team has been participating in Srivari Brahmotsavams for the last 15 years. This show was followed by a 30-member dance team of Puducherry, which displayed Mahishasura Mardini Alankaram in Mohini Attam format.

Six teams of TTD's Dasa sahitya project artists from Chennai, Salem and Srirangam presented Bharatanatyam, folk dance, tala bhajan and displayed Krishna Leela. All Projects Programme Officer Rajagopal, HDPP Secretary Dr Srinivasulu and Dasa Sahitya project Special Officer Anandathirthacharyulu supervised the programmes.