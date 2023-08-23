Tirumala devotees rush reduces, TTD to release accomodation quota for November today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple on Wednesday witnessed a normal crowd of devotees waiting in four compartments for Tokenless Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara. It is learned that it would take approximately six hours for the devotees to complete their visit to the deity.



The temple authorities have made necessary arrangements to ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in the queue lines.

On Tuesday, a total of 72,695 devotees visited temple and offered their prayers besides 27,060 devotees offered their hair to the deity.

The officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam reported that the hundi (donation box) received a total income of Rs. 4.44 crore rupees on that day.

Meanwhile, TTD to release Angapradakshinam tokens for the month of November 2023 today at 23.08.2023 10:00 AM and Darshan and Accommodation quota for the month of November 2023 to the SRIVANI Trust Donors at 11:00 AM. Also, senior citizens and physically challenged quota of darshan tickets for the month of November-23 will be available for booking from 23.08.2023 3:00 PM.