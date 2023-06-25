  • Menu
Tirumala filled with Sarvadarshan devotees, to take 24 hours

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam filled with the devotees in all the 31 compartments for tokenless Sarvadarshan and is likely to take about 24 hours...

Meanwhile, on Saturday, as many as 83,889 devotees visited Tirumala and paid their prayers besides 40,495 devotees offering their hair.

On this occasion, officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam revealed that the temple had received Rs. 3.10 crores as hundi from devoted.

