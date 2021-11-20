Tirumala ghat roads cleared of debris, boulders

Tirumala: TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy along with chief engineer Nageswar Rao and chief vigilance and security officer (CVSO) on Friday inspected the ghat road (up) to Tirumala which was damaged at several points and also witnessed landslide due to continuous downpour resulting in boulders fallen on the road in several places.



However, TTD closed both the ghat roads at 6 pm Friday following heavy fog and mist that enveloped Tirumala hills resulting in poor visibility, as a precautionary measure keeping in view pilgrim safety.

The rocks and debris were later cleared by TTD engineering department which worked round the clock enabling the TTD resume the down ghat road on Friday morning and allowed both up and down vehicles on the same road till the second ghat road was also restored by noon on Friday allowing vehicle to go to Tirumala much to the relief of pilgrims who were stranded for nearly 15-20 hours due to the closure of ghat roads on Thursday evening following heavy rains, as a safety measure.

The EO inspected the ongoing repair works at second ghat (up) road going on in full swing.

Later, talking to the media, the EO said due to unprecedented rains boulders and hill rocks had fallen at several points in both first and second ghats. "As a safety measure we have closed both ghats on Thursday evening. The restoration works were completed on down ghat and we allowed vehicles on Friday. But some miscreants are creating unnecessary panic among pilgrims by posting fake videos that are making rounds on social media giving an alarming picture on the ghat road and also in Tirumala and Tirupati down the hills," he said.

Affirming that TTD has taken all required safety measures for the stranded devotees at Tirupati and also in Tirumala, he urged the public not to believe the fake videos.

He also inspected GNC (toll gate) at Tirumala, Narayanagiri Rest House, where the area behind the rest house witnessed minor landslide, Akkagarla temple on the ghat road and also footpath and Kapileswara temple. Darshan was stopped in the temple following the water level alarmingly increased due to the waterfall gushing with full force discharging heavy amounts of water on Thursday and resumed later.

The EO made important instructions for the safety of pilgrims visiting the shrine located near the waterfall.

JEO Veerabrahmam, Superintendent Engineer Jgadeeshwar Reddy, deputy EO Subramaniam were also present.

