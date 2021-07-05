Tirumala : Give priority to young singers says TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirumala : Great essence of Bhakti embedded Annamacharya Sankeerthanas should reach the youth as they will help them to inculcate virtues of devotion and discipline, said TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy.

Reviewing on the Annamaiah Sankeerthanas' recording with the selection committee at Annamaiah Bhavan at Tirumala on Monday, the Additional EO said the saint-poet has penned 32,000 Sankeerthanas of which 14,000 are available and TTD is doing the composition for all these Sankeerthanas to take them to the devotees.

He directed the Committee to give priority to young singers to render at least 1,000 Sankeerthanas while recording them through SV Recording Project.

As the TTD is planning half-an-hour programme every day to telecast Annamacharya, Tarigonda Vengamamba, Purandara Dasa Sankeerthanas in Sri Venkatewara Bhakthi Chnanel (SVBC), he sought the selection committee to give priority to the youth singers who will get an opportunity to sing in SVBC.

SVBC Chairman Saikrishna Yachendra, Dasa Sahitya Project Special Officer PR Ananda Theerthacharyulu, TTD Astana Vidwan G Balakrishna Prasad and others were present.