Tirumala: Govindakoti books will be available soon says EO AV Dharma Reddy

Tirumala : TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy informed that the TTD is printing Govinda Koti books and soon they will be available online as well at TTD Kalyana Mandapams and Information Centres. In the monthly Dial Your EO programme was held on Friday at Annamayya Building in Tirumala, the EO attended about 28 callers from different States, who gave their valuable suggestions and feedback. The EO informed about the Govinda Koti books, when a caller, Mohan Krishna from YSR Kadapa, sought TTD to provide Govinda Koti books.

Another caller, Bharat from Prakasam, complained to the EO that the Sesha Vastram presented to them by TTD was not qualitative and the EO replied that he will instruct the officials concerned to look into the issue and resolve. Raghu from Anantapur asked the EO to construct a temple in the vacant place located adjacent to TTD Kalyana Mandapam in his area to which the EO readily agreed.

When a couple of callers asked the EO to implement equal darshan for all, the EO said till 1980 all devotees were given nearby darshan due to less rush. But with pilgrim rush touching 35,000, Laghu and Maha Laghu darshan was introduced in 2006. Hence, to avoid long waiting hours to pilgrims, darshan is being provided from Jaya-Vijaya point alone and has allotted only three hours darshan time to protocol VIPs.

With regard to caution deposit refund, EO Dharma Reddy said that all devotees, who made payments through UPI mode while taking rooms at Tirumala, will get the refund of caution deposit to their bank accounts within one hour after vacating the room. If payments are paid for rooms by credit and debit cards, the refund to their bank accounts will be done in 3-7 working days. He urged devotees to follow the requisite procedures while vacating rooms like submitting the verification code, facial recognition etc, to avoid delay in the refund process.

The TTD will release 1,000 tickets online on November 4 at Rs 700 for each ticket on which two persons will be allowed for attending Pushpayagam in Tirumala temple. EO Dharma Reddy said that 21.75 lakh devotees had darshan in October month and the Hundi received Rs 108.65 crore cash offerings and 1.05 crore laddus were sold in the month.