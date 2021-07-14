Tirumala: Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam held ahead of Anivara Asthanam

Tirumala: The traditional temple cleaning fete, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam was performed at the hill shrine of Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Tuesday.



The Tirumanjanam was performed as a prelude to the Anivara Asthanam which will be conducted in the shrine on July 16. The fete commenced at 6 am and lasted for over three hours.

All the utsava idols, puja utensils were temporarily removed from the sanctum sanctorum and the main idol was provided with a waterproof covering before the priests carried out the cleansing rituals covering the entire temple complex.

A herbal mixture `Parimalam' made of refined camphor, sandalwood powder, vermilion, turmeric, a tuber Kichiligadda that acts as disinfectant was applied to all the walls, smeared on roofs and pillars inside the sanctum sanctorum as well as at other sub-temples inside the temple after thorough cleaning with water taken by the temple staff including priests and officials. Speaking on the occasion, EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said, this cleansing fete will be observed four times in a year before Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, Brahmotsavams and Vaikunta Ekadasi.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, Temple Dy EO Ramesh Babu, Additional Health Officer Dr Sunil Kumar and others were also present.

After the completion of Koil Alwar Tirumanajanm and Sudhi, darshan resumed in the afternoon.