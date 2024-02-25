  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirumala: Kumaradhara Mukkoti held

Tirumala: Kumaradhara Mukkoti held
x

Devotees participating in Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti fete in Tirumala on Saturday

Highlights

A large number of devotees participated in Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti with religious fervour in Tirumala on Saturday.

Tirumala : A large number of devotees participated in Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti with religious fervour in Tirumala on Saturday. The fete is usually observed on Pournami day of Magha Masam every year.

Amidst natural greenery and canyon environment, devotees cherished the spiritual vibes. TTD engineering, vigilance, Anna Prasadam, health departments made elaborate arrangements for the safety and comfortable journey of devotees amidst the lengthy terrain.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X