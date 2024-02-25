Tirumala: Kumaradhara Mukkoti held

Tirumala : A large number of devotees participated in Kumaradhara Theertha Mukkoti with religious fervour in Tirumala on Saturday. The fete is usually observed on Pournami day of Magha Masam every year.

Amidst natural greenery and canyon environment, devotees cherished the spiritual vibes. TTD engineering, vigilance, Anna Prasadam, health departments made elaborate arrangements for the safety and comfortable journey of devotees amidst the lengthy terrain.