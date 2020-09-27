Tirumala: Lord blesses devout on Sarvabhupala vahanam

Tirumala: Lord Malayappa and His consorts seated elegantly on Sarvabhupala vahanam blessed the devotees on the penultimate day of the Brahmotsavams on Saturday. The deities adorned with dazzling ornaments atop flower decked vahanam feasted the eyes of devotees.



Due to Covid-19, the TTD conducting the annual Brahmotsavams in Ekantham with no devotees' participation resulting in the cancellation of Rathotsavam being held on the eighth day and also Swarna Rathotsavam (Golden Chariot) on the sixth day of this year annual Brahmotsavams. Instead of the two Rathotsavams, the TTD observed Sarvabhupala Vahanam in the shrine following the temple practice.

In the evening, Aswa Vahanam was observed in which the deity atop the vahanam in the form of Kalki, the 10th Avatar of Hindu God Visnu. The nine-day religious celebrations will come to an end with Chakra Snanam on Sunday.

TTD Trust Board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, board members and others were also present.