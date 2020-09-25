Tirumala: Lord rides Hunamantha Vahanam as Venkatadri Rama

Tirumala: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy donned the avatara of Sri Venkatadri Ramudu and blessed devotees on Hanumanta Vahanam on the sixth day morning on Thursday. Hanumanta vahanam is usually considered an icon of devotional bliss.



Lord Hanuman symbolically stands for pure devotion, complete surrender and absence of ego. His character tells us what we can do in our lives by becoming pure. Hanuman represents the tenets of devotion and Sharanagathi in its both physical mans intellectual form.

Sri Malayappa Swamy by riding Hanumantha Vahana sent message to His devotees that He is always there with those who completely shower pure love towards Him leaving aside their egos. Later, Malayappa flanked by his consorts on flower-decked Sarvabhupala Vahanam gave darshan. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, TTD conducting the Brahmotsavam Vahana sevas in Ekantham i.e. with no devotees participation and also cancelled both Swarna Rathotsavam (golden chariot) on 6th day and Maharatham (wooden chariot) on the penultimate day of Brahmotsavams.

TTD authorities in the place of golden chariot conducted Sarvabhupala Vahanam on Thursday. In the evening the deity was mounted on tastefully decorated Gaja Vahanam enthralling devotees. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, Board members and officials were present.