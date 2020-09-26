Tirumala: Lord rides Surya Prabha vahanam

Tirumala: On the seventh day of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Friday morning, Sri Malayappa Swami as Kesava Murthy blessed the devotees on Surya Prabha vahanam.

Legend says that the Sun God, the key architect of life, is dragged by seven horses with Anura as his charioteer. Sun God is symbolically represented for blessing with good health.

It is the common belief that the darshan of Surya Prabha vahanam would provide a long life to devotees and also relief to them from all illnesses.

In the evening, Chandra Prabha vahanam was conducted as part of Brahmotsavams.

The processional deity in the form of Vennamudha Krishnudu with dazzling ornaments, atop flower decked Chandraprabha vahanam, enthralled devotees.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy, TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and others were present.