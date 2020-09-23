Tirumala: Malayappa blesses devotees on Kalpavruksha vahanam

Tirumala: With the traditional headgear, holding stick and playing flute Sri Malayappa Swamy blessed devotees attired as Govula Gopanna on the Kalpavruksa vahanam on the day four of the ongoingannual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Flanked by His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, Lord Malayappa graced the Kalpavruksha Vahanam, the divine wish fulfilling tree.

Legends says that Kalpavruksha was one of the elements that erupted during Samudra Madanam, the famous episode of Srimad Bhagavatam, the churning of the milky ocean.

Those who took shelter under Kalpavruksha will not have problems of starvation and penury. The use of Kalpavruksha vahanam by Lord Venkateswara also denotes the importance given to environment, greenery and promotion of forests for the pollution-free atmosphere. Lord Venkateswara who Himself is a 'Kalpavriksha' blesses every devotee with boons sought by them. In the evening, Malayappa flanked by his consorts seated on Sarvabhupala Vahanam gave darshan to the devotees. The deities adorned with dazzling ornaments seated on tastefully decorated Sarvabhupala Vahanam enthralled devotees.