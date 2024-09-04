Live
Tirumala Nambi fete to be celebrated on Sept 9
Tirumala: The 1051st Avatarotsavams of the renowned Sri Vaishnava saint Sri Tirumala Nambi will be observed at Tirumala on September 9. As a part of this, versatile scholars will give lectures on the lifestyle and contributions of saint Sri Nambi at Tirumala Nambi temple located on the South Mada street of Tirumala from 9.30 am onwards.
Meanwhile, Sri Tirumala Nambi who happens to be the Guru as well as maternal uncle of Sri Ramanujacharya, pioneered Theertha Kainkaryam at the temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
