Tirumala: No special darshans during Vaikunta Dwara Darshan

Tirumala: TTD executive officer A V Dharma Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the successful conduct of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan to devotees on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi day from December 23 onwards.

Addressing a review of officials of various TTD wings at the Annamayya Bhavan here on Monday, the EO said all department officials and staff should gear up and ensure that the common devotees who come for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan are not put to any hardships.

He directed that the TTD security and vigilance to coordinate with the district police to regulate crowds at all regions of Tirumala and at nine locations in Tirupati where Sarva Darshan token counters will be set up.

He said for 10 days of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, the privileged darshans like senior citizens, parents with infants, physically-challenged persons, NRIs and defence personnel were all cancelled along, with VIP break darshan recommendations except the protocol darshan.

He said to avoid long waiting in queue lines, time slot tokens are being issued. As part of the scheme, 2.25 lakh ₹300 Special Entry Darshan tickets were released online on November 10 itself.

From December 22 onwards 4,23,500 Sarva Darshan time slot tokens will be issued at Tirupati for 10 days. Every day seven lakh laddu stocks will be retained.

At Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Complex distribution of Annaprasadam will commence at 6 am and continue till 12 midnight.

Among others he directed officials that at Kalyanakatta adequate number of barbers be deployed, flowers and electrical decorations at Srivari temple and other major junctions of Tirumala to be carried out and adequate number of Srivari Sevaks also to be roped in for the convenience of devotees during Ten days of Vaikuntadwara Darshan.

JEOs Sada Bhargavi and Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, chief engineer Nageswar Rao, SE-2 Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Tirumala temple DyEO Lokanatham and other officials were present.