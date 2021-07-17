Tirumala: Religious fervour marks Anivara Asthanam

Tirumala: Religious fervour marked the annual Anivara Asthanam held at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple here on Thursday.

Asthanam was rendered upon the deities of Malayappa Swamy and His two consorts seated atop the golden Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam in the presence of Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of the army of Lord at Bangaru Vakili followed by other festivities in Ekantham adhering to the Covid health advisories.

As is a practice for centuries, both senior and junior pontiffs of the Tirumala temple along with TTD executive officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and additional EO A V Dharma Reddy presented six sets of silk vastrams to be adorned to the deities.

Later, speaking to media persons outside Tirumala temple, the TTD EO said Anivara Asthanam is a traditional annual Budget fete which is being observed at Tirumala on the last day of Ani month of the Tamils since the age of Mahants. When the TTD Board came into existence, since then the annual budget of TTD was shifted to March. However, in honour of the age-old tradition, Anivara Asthanam is observed every year on this day. The EO also said, six pattu vastrams were presented by Tirumala Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar Swamy on the occasion. Out of which four were adorned to Mulamurthy while one vastram to Sri Malayappa Swamy and another to Sri Viswaksena.

Tamil Nadu endowments minister Sekhar Babu also presented vastrams on behalf of Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple, Srirangam, as is custom.

In the evening Pushpa Pallaki seva was held on the occasion of Anivara Asthanam.

After the Asthanam, the Tamil Nadu endowments minister Sekhar Babu along with the authorities from the Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Srirangam presented six pairs of silk vastrams to the temple which were carried in a procession from the Bedi Anjaneyaswamy temple after going around the Mada streets.

Tamil Nadu endowments secretary Chandramohan, Srirangam temple joint commissioner Marimuttu and entourage were also present.