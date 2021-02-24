Tirumala: Religious fervour marks Bhishma Ekadasi

Tirumala: Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Stotra Parayanam held at Tirumala emanated positive vibes on Tuesday. The mass chanting of Vishnu Sahasra Namam which was conducted at the Nada Neeranjanam Mandapam on the occasion of Bhishma Ekadasi elevated the devotional elixir of spiritual programmes organised by the TTD. While many devotees participated directly, thousands of others watched the devotional event on the SVBC and joined in the Parayanam from their homes.

Earlier, Malayappa Swamy seated on the Chinna Sesha Vahana and idol of Sri Bhishmacharya on a small replica Ratha were offered Harati by archakas to mark the occasion. Vedic pundit Dr M Pavana Kumara Sharma narrated the significance of the Vishnu Sahasranama and Sankalp.

Thereafter, pundits chanted 30 shlokas of Sri Lakshmi Astottara Shatanama Stotra and 29 shlokas from Purva Peetika. They also performed Parayanam of 108 shlokas of Vishnu Sahasramanama Stotra thrice and 34 shlokas from Uttara Peethika. The Narayana Nama Sankeertana by the Nagarajan team from Hyderabad enthralled the devotees. About 200 Vedic pundits from Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham, SV Vedic University, National Sanskrit University, SV Higher Vedic Studies Institute besides TTD Vedic parayanadars participated in this unique Parayanam programme.

The TTD is organising various spiritual programmes seeking relief from pandemic Covid-19 since April 2020 and they are being telecast live every day on SVBC for the sake of global devotees.

TTD Additional EO and SVBC MD A V Dharma Reddy, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar, OSD of SVIHVS Dr Akella Vibhishana Sharma and others were present.