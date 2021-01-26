Tirumala sees huge rush, 49,000 have darshan

Tirupati: As many as 49,346 pilgrims, the highest so far after the shrine was thrown open for public darashan in June last year, had darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday.

Sources said this was mainly due to TTD management increasing the issuing of offline Sarva Darshan tokens a few days ago from 10,000 to 20,000 daily for the benefit of the common pilgrims who could not afford payment-based darshan in Tirumala temple.

TTD during the 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshan between December 25 and January 3 increased the offline tokens to 10,000 but confined it only to locals of Tirupati city forcing the common pilgrims from other areas having no choice but to go in for paid darshan options like Rs 300 special entry ticket or any other Arjitha Sevas.

However, TTD continued the issuing of daily 10,000 after the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan was over on January 3, facilitating more number of common devotees from outside Tirupati city to have darshan.

With the number of Covid cases coming down particularly in the pilgrim city, TTD management increased the offline time slotted Sarva Darshan token to 20,000 leading to more number of pilgrims having the chance to have darshan even without Arjitha Seva tickets or Rs 300 special entry tickets.

It is pertinent to note that the pilgrim city which was once the hotbed of corona with highest number of cases in Chittoor district reported only one Covid case on January 23-24 (from 9 am to 9am) while the entire district a total of 6 cases and 59 mandals reported zero Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the temple management resolved to allow only those having darshan tickets-tokens for Ratha Sapthami celebration to be observed at Tirumala temple on February 19. Ratha Sapthi, also popular as mini-Brahmotsavam, is most important after Brahmotsavam as the devotees have the rare opportunities of witnessing various vahana sevas on a single day.