Tirumala: Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram procession held

Tirumala: The procession of Srivari Lakhmi Kasula Haram was held at Tirumala on Tuesday.



Speaking on the occasion, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy pointed out that it is a prestigious tradition of taking Srivari Lakshmi Kasula Haram in a procession from Tirumala to Tiruchanur during Brahmotsavam at Tiruchanur.

The Haram will be adorned to Goddess Padmavathi during the Gaja Vahana Seva on the evening of the fifth day. Later, Tirupati Dy EO Lokanatham handed over the Haram to JEO Veerabrahmam at Tiruchanur.