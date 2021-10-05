Tirumala Temple : Devotees should carry darshan tickets, vaccination certificates

Tirumala: Ahead of Srivari annual Brahmotsavams, the TTD on Monday reiterated that as part of Covid pandemic safety measures, only the devotees with SSD tokens /SED tickets along with valid vaccination certificates /Covid negative test reports shall be allowed to enter Tirumala.

In a statement here, the TTD made it clear that devotees who failed to produce a vaccination certificate or 72 hours old Covid negative report will be stopped at Alipiri check point on the first ghat road leading to Tirumala and send them back.

Hence, the devotees are requested to come for Srivari darshan with all adequate preparations and beget blessings of Sri Venkateswara without any hassle and co-operate with the TTD, the release added.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened at the Alipiri toll gate for screening devotees and also for verification of darshan tickets and Covid test reports.