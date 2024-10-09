Tirumala Temple: EO, Addl EO inspect Mada streets

Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary on Tuesday conducted inspections along the four Mada streets to check the facilities being provided to devotees in galleries.

The TTD has made elaborate arrangements such as supply of Annaprasadam and beverages to devotees waiting in galleries since Monday night to witness the grand Garuda Vahana Seva of the Lord. They went round the Mada streets to interact with devotees on availability of Annaprasadam, drinking water, toilet facilities and others. They instructed the sectoral officers to ensure speedy supply to the last devotee by taking the services of Srivari Sevaks.

They urged the officials to keep up the good work. Meanwhile, TTD has deputed 560 odd employees for ensuring smooth movement of Garuda Seva. Of them 46 were senior officers and 360 ministerial staff.

JEO Veerabrahmam and Additional FACAO Balaji supervised the arrangements to devotees from time to time in the galleries.