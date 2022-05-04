Tirumala: Three-day Padmavathi Parinayotsavam from May 10

Tirumala: The annual three-day Padmavathi Parinayotsavam will be conducted at the picturesque Narayanagiri gardens at Tirumala from May 10 to 12.

Arrangements for the celestial wedding are going on in full swing in the gardens, near the shrine.

Dozens of workers are toiling on creating a captivating stage on which the Utsavam will be held and also erecting welcome arches and other decorations in the garden area.

It may be noted here that due to Covid pandemic, this annual fete was not performed in the last two years. This year the TTD is all set to perform the celestial wedding ceremony in a grand manner.

According to the TTD, on the first day, Sri Malayappa Swamy will arrive at the Parinayotsava Mandapam on Gaja Vahanam, second day on Aswa and on the final day on Garuda, while His two consorts are on separate Tiruchis (palanquins). Later Unjal Seva followed by devotional sangeet and Harikatha Parayanam will be performed by the artistes of Annamacharya Project daily during the three-day celebration.

In view of the event, the TTD has cancelled Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas for three days.