Tirumala Tirupati Samrakshana Samithi seeks resuming of free darshan tokens

Tirupati: A delegation of Tirumala Tirupati Samrakshana Samithi (TTSS) leaders including city secretary P Dhananjaya Reddy and joint secretary R Viswanath met TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy seeking to resolve long-pending issues pertaining to Tirumala and also resume the issuance of offline-Sarvadaman token for the sake of common pilgrims.

A copy of the resolution adopted in the district TTSS meeting held on Friday was given to EO for consideration. In the representation, TTSS sought TTD to resume issuing of tokens to the pilgrims reaching Tirumala on foot through the pedestrian paths from Alipiri and also Srivarimeetu foot paths. The issuing of tokens stopped after the shrine was closed due to Covid-19 but was not resumed even after the TTD started darshan in Tirumala temple.

The TTSS urged TTD to regularise the contract employees working in TTD educational institutions and also demanded allotment of shops to 17 Shikaris belonging to Schedule Tribes and locally known as Nakkalollu inhabitants of Tirumala. They were allotted shops in Gogarbham area but their livelihood was hit as there was no business in the dam area, TTSS representative said seeking allotment of shops in Tirumala shopping complex or any other area.

It is pertinent to note that since 40 days darshan is allowed in Tirumala temple only for Rs 300 special entry ticket holders and Kalyanam ticket holders paying Rs 1,000 per ticket after the TTD halted the issuing of offline Dharma darshan tokens for common pilgrims.

Though TTD officials assured to resume free darshan tickets after Covid cases coming down, the TTD management is yet to take a decision on resuming it.