Live
- First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi
- Australian delegation visits GITAM
- Mentally challenged woman killed & raped
- After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon
- CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case
- Take Dasara pledge to stick to traffic rules: Min to citizens
- City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
- YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy
- Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata
- Ban on sand mining enforced near Uliya island
Just In
Tirumala: Traditional golden umbrella fete held
Highlights
Tirumala: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, the golden umbrella festival was held on Thursday evening before the big chariot...
Tirumala: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, the golden umbrella festival was held on Thursday evening before the big chariot festival.
From the time of Vijayanagara King Srinivasa Varma, the descendants of Pantulugari family have been serving as the hereditary trustees. Earlier, they used to offer wooden umbrella to the chariot. However, since 1952, Pantulugari family has been offering golden umbrellas on the day before Rathotsavam.
Since 1984, Pantulugari Ramanathan has been offering umbrella during annual Brahmotsavams. This golden umbrella will be decorated on the wooden Ratham on October 11. TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Venkataiah and others were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS