Tirumala: Traditional golden umbrella fete held

Tirumala: Traditional golden umbrella fete held
Tirumala: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, the golden umbrella festival was held on Thursday evening before the big chariot festival.

From the time of Vijayanagara King Srinivasa Varma, the descendants of Pantulugari family have been serving as the hereditary trustees. Earlier, they used to offer wooden umbrella to the chariot. However, since 1952, Pantulugari family has been offering golden umbrellas on the day before Rathotsavam.

Since 1984, Pantulugari Ramanathan has been offering umbrella during annual Brahmotsavams. This golden umbrella will be decorated on the wooden Ratham on October 11. TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, Deputy EOs Lokanatham, Venkataiah and others were present.

