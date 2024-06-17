Live
Tirumala: TTD EO inspects queue lines
Tirumala: TTD EO J Syamala Rao inspected queue lines and Narayanagiri sheds on Sunday evening in Tirumala and interacted with devotees.
Later speaking to the media, he said that he personally monitored the arrangements of food and water to the scores of pilgrims and received feedback from devotees, during his maiden inspection. ‘
As devotees said that food, water and milk are not supplied at all locations, I instructed officials concerned to make the required arrangements to supply food and other items to the multitude of devotees waiting in queue lines and sheds,’ he added. JEO Veerabrahmam, CVSO Dusi Venkateswara Rao Narasimha Kishore, CE Nageswar Rao,
Deputy CF Srinivasulu, CPRO Dr T Ravi and others were present.
