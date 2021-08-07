Tirumala : TTD to promote desi cow breeds

Tirumala : In order to protect and promote desi cow breeds, TTD has decided to introduce a new seva, 'Navaneeta Seva' to involve more philanthropists in this Goseva activity, said the Specified Authority chairman and TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy.

The maiden meeting of the Specified Authority of TTD was held at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Friday under the chairmanship of TTD EO Jawahar Reddy along with the convenor and additional EO of TTD AV Dharma Reddy.

Briefing media persons after the meeting, the chairman said as a part of its divine mission of saving desi bovine, the meeting had discussed three pronged approach which included protection and promotion of desi cow breeds, Goadharita Naivedyam (Prasadams) to Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy and promotion of organic farming with cow products (Panchagavya).

The EO also said they had also negotiated with the experts in SV Veterinary University in Tirupati, to ink a pact on breeding policies, feed mixing and embryo transfer technology to promote native cow breeds.

"Already we have contemplated commencing the sale of agarbattis (incense sticks) with organic products in Tirumala from August 15 onwards and some other panchagavya products will be sold in next three or four months," he added.

As part protecting the environs of Tirumala, TTD in a phased manner replace its diesel-petrol vehicles with electric vehicles. To start with, 35 battery-operated cars will be procured through public sector Energy Efficiency Service Limited (EESL) on a trial basis, the EO said.

A proposal with an outlay of Rs 8.94 crore was approved for reconstruction and development of select temples in Andhra Pradesh from SRIVANI Trust funds, including Sri Sitarama Swamy temple in Nellore district for which Rs 80 lakh was earmarked upon the advice of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

The Authority also decided to modernise the TTD printing press inviting EoI (expression of interest) under public-private partnership mode with specific guidelines and also revamp the editorial board of Sapthagiri magazine with scholars to improve content.

Answering a question on resuming free darshan which was stopped in April due to the severe Covid second wave, the EO said the suspension of issuing free darshan tokens continues and added thaa district collector also recently alerted TTD on the increase of Covid cases after a lull in the district.

On the conduct of annual Brahmotsavam in Tirumala with public participation, he said TTD is yet to take a decision on it. JEO Sada Bhargavi, CVSO Gopinath Jatti were also present.