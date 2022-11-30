Tirumala: VIP break darshan timing changes from today

Tirumala: TTD changed the VIP break darshan timing which will be at 8 am from Thursday. Following the TTD trust board's decision, administration changed the break darshan timing from 6 am to 8 am with effect from December 1.

This was keeping in view the common pilgrims convenience and also ease pressure on accommodation.

The common pilgrims will be allowed for darshan from 6 in the morning for two hours up to 8 am. i.e. up to beginning of the break darshan, for the sake of the common pilgrims waiting in the queue line from the previous night (after the closure of darshan at midnight) and also clear the overnight rush and reducing waiting time for the common pilgrims.

This apart, the change of break darshan will also to some extent help to ease the pressure on accommodation in Tirumala where there is huge demand for accommodation against limited availability of accommodation facility.