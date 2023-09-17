Tirupati: 1,060 Ganesh idols to be distributed in Chandragiri

Tirupati: In a major initiative, Chandragiri MLA and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and TUDA Chairman Mohith Reddy distributed 1,060 eco-friendly Ganesh idols to each and every village in his constituency. The idols free distribution vehicles were flagged off by TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Saturday after performing special pujas at Tiruchanur market yard.



As part of it, the idols will be distributed to every street in 108 villages from 34 places. Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy said the making of eco-friendly idols are made of paper pulp and the process began last year itself. The intention was to make everyone celebrate the festival in a more traditional way and to inculcate the devotional spirit among the youth. Mohith Reddy said this year an attractive Ganesh idol full of peacock feathers will be set up in Thummalagunta.

EO Dharma Reddy said that Vinayaka Chavithi is the first festival being celebrated by every Hindu. He praised Bhaskar Reddy for his efforts in promoting Hindu Dharma. Chandragiri constituency has a unique place in the entire country and no one else can compete with the MLA in taking up so many programmes. Saying that distributing clay idols to each and every house in the constituency is a major programme, he congratulated Bhaskar and Mohith for their initiative in taking up such a gigantic task.

Members of Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Utsav Committee, Tirupati observed the making of 1.15 lakh clay Ganesh idols and the distribution of 1,060 big idols. Samanchi Srinivas, G Bhanuprakash Reddy, P Naveen Kumar Reddy, Mangati Gopal Reddy, G Gopinath Reddy and others were present. They described Bhaskar Reddy as ‘Bahubali’ in devotional aspects.