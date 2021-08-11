Tirupati: 24 persons held; 64 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: In two separate incidents, Chittoor police and Task Force personnel have seized 64 logs and arrested 24 smugglers on Tuesday.



According to Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar, acting on a tip-off, a police team comprising large number of personnel tried to stop an Eicher mini lorry at Nuthanakalva forest area in Kambamvaripalli mandal.

As the driver proceeded at a high speed towards Chittoor without stopping, the police chased the vehicle and stopped it. The police found 41 logs and 23 smugglers in the mini lorry. They have arrested the smugglers after seizing the logs. The arrested persons belonged to Tamil Nadu and Chittoor district. Kambamvaripalli police have registered a case and began investigation.

In another incident, the Task Force personnel seized 23 logs and arrested one smuggler at S V Boys Hostel in Krishnapuram section of Tirupati Range.

According to Task Force SP M Sundar Rao, RSIs Suresh and Viswanath started the combing operation along with their staff from Karakambadi beat on Monday night. They found some men carrying logs at S V Boys Hostel and the Task Force staff tried to surround them but they fled into the forest leaving the logs behind them.

However, the team was able to nab one smuggler identified as Lakshman (51) from Tamil Nadu. Task Force SI Mohan Naik registered a case.