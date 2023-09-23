Tirupati: 3-day workshop on research methodology held in Mohan Babu University

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU), Tirupati, successfully conducted a comprehensive 3-day workshop on Research Methodology from September 20-22 with a focus on enhancing the research capabilities of its academic community. The workshop featured esteemed resource persons, Prof N Sundararajan from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and Dr Mahananda from JSS University, Mysore, who shared their expertise on various aspects of research methodology and provided valuable insights into the art of writing research papers.

The workshop aimed to empower participants with the knowledge and skills necessary for conducting high-quality research and effectively communicating their findings. Prof N Sundararajan and Dr Mahananda delivered engaging lectures sharing their experiences and best practices in research. One of the highlights of the workshop was the hands-on training session on writing research papers, where participants had the chance to apply the concepts they had learned in a real-world context. Vice Chancellor Dr Nagaraj Ramrao, Registrar Dr Saradhi, Deans of Research Dr A Srinivasuslu and Dr S Eswar and others took part in the workshop in which participants from various disciplines and academic backgrounds attended.