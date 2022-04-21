Tirupati: 300 home guards attend darbar

Tirupati: Kurnool Range Home Guard Commandant U Rammohan Rao assured the Home Guards in Tirupati that he will solve their problems after bringing them to the notice of Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy. The Commandant organised a Home Guard Darbar at AR Parade Grounds here on Wednesday where about 300 home guards participated.

The home guards poured in their woes before Commandant including house sites, white ration cards. Some requested the Commandant to transfer to other districts including Anantapur, Annamayya districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Rammohan Rao said transfers will be possible only in Tirupati to Chittoor district or vice versa and added that mutual transfer allowed to other districts. He said every home guard should get driving licence and added that he will discuss with the SP regarding this.

Advising them to be away from vices in view of their health and family interests, he said he will put all out efforts in implementing welfare schemes meant for home guards properly. Home guards in-charge DSP Lakshman Kumar, Reserve Inspector Srinivasulu and RSIs were present.