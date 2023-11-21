Live
Tirupati: 31 smugglers held; 15 red sanders logs recovered
The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 15 red sanders logs and arrested 31 smugglers in Santhanuthalapadu in Prakasam district on Monday.
Acting on credible information, Taskforce in-charge DIG Senthil Kumar
sent special forces of RSI Vinod Kumar and Vishwanath team to Ongole on Sunday for checking.
While conducting checks, the smugglers were spotted near Santhanuthalapadu police station on Ongole-Chimakurthy Road. The task force personnel surrounded them and arrested 31 while some managed to escape.
The main accused was identified as Guddeti Ramanath Reddy (37) who hails from Vinjamuru in Nellore district, facing 60 cases under various police stations and another is the most wanted accused against whom 4 NBWs (non-bailable warrants) were pending is Raja Kuppuswamy from Tamil Nadu. Along with logs, the task force seized 20 axes, 20 cell phones, one TATA lorry, one Bolero vehicle and cash of Rs 24,000. The Task Force police have registered a case.