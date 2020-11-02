Tirupati: 57 teachers, 3 students test positive for Coronavirus

Tirupati: All went not well on the first day of schools reopening as Covid fears come true in some schools.

In the district, 57 teachers and three students were tested positive for coronavirus on the first day of reopening. There was a criticism from some sections about the decision to reopen the schools when the virus spread is still rampant. Proving them right, the positive cases reported on the first day have caused concern among parents and students.

According to official reports, 2,534 teachers and 608 students were tested in 555 schools chosen randomly by the medical department. Of them, nine teachers were tested positive in Renigunta and Chowdepalli mandals as against seven each in Srikalahasti and Punganur followed by six in BN Kandriga.

Madanapalli and Peddamandyam reported four positive cases each, Gangavaram and Ramakuppam three each, Piler and KV Palle two each and Kurabalakota one positive case among teachers.

Also, two students in Chandragiri and one in KV Palle tested positive. The impact of these positive cases on others has to be seen in the next few days as many parents were not willing to send their wards to schools at this juncture. Some others sent their children reluctantly.

There was only 42.5 per cent attendance of students on the initial day of reopening in the district. Out of 69,587 students enrolled 673 schools of various categories in the government sector for Classes IX and X, 29,559 have reported. Similarly, teachers' attendance was around 60 per cent only. Out of 16,372 teachers working in 4,825 schools in 66 mandals in both primary, upper primary and high schools, 9,773 attended on the Monday.

According to the authorities, the teachers and students might have been exposed to the virus elsewhere. The DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah said the tests would continue be conducted randomly. Already teachers were asked to undergo Covid tests two days before the reopening.