Tirupati: AIDWA, TDP deplore sexual harassment on women

Tirupati: Deploring the atrocities on women in the state, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) organised a signature campaign at the Corporation office in Tirupati on Monday.

On the occasion, AIDWA and People's organisation of women district secretaries Dr P Sai Lakshmi and Ganga said that the atrocities have been increasing in the state. Even before forgetting the Narsipatnam rape incident on a minor girl, another incident took place in Anakapalli where six years girl was raped.

They demanded immediate steps and provide security to women and girls. Also, prohibition of liquor and drugs should be implemented strictly and ban porn content. They felt that a comprehensive act should come in to prevent atrocities on women and children. AIDWA leaders Sujathamma, Jayanthi, Pournami, Rekha, Chandana and others also were present.

In a separate programme, TDP leaders led by constituency in-charge M Suguna held candle light protest at town club circle in the evening against the sexual harassment on women and minors. They paid tributes to those who lost their lives in such incidents.