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Tirupati all set for free and fair municipal polls today

In Short

Collector Dr S Venkateswar, alongside MC Commissioner Jayakrishna, conduct a detailed field inspection of the election material distribution hub at SV Arts College

Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jayakrishna reviewing ballot box distribution and interacting with election staff at SV Arts College in Tirupati on Saturday
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Collector Dr S Venkateswar along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jayakrishna reviewing ballot box distribution and interacting with election staff at SV Arts College in Tirupati on Saturday

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Tirupati: Finalizing all administrative, security, and logistical protocols, the Tirupati district administration is fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and peaceful municipal elections on November 1, District Collector and District Election Officer Dr S Venkateswar announced on Saturday.

Accompanied by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jayakrishna, Collector Dr Venkateswar inspected the primary election material distribution hub at SV Arts College.

The officials reviewed the dispatch of ballot boxes, ballot papers, and poll inventory while verifying transport arrangements and essential amenities for departing polling parties. Polling will take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with over 90 percent of voter slips already delivered to residents.

Detailing the security setup, Dr Venkateswar stated that 2,500 police personnel have been deployed across the district to maintain law and order. Hyper-sensitive and sensitive polling booths will be monitored through webcasting, with alternative video recording operational wherever network connectivity is constrained.

Additionally, independent micro-observers have been appointed at every polling station to monitor procedural compliance strictly.

To enhance voter convenience, special queue facilities have been arranged for pregnant women, lactating mothers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, supported by dedicated NSS volunteers on ground.

Enforcing Model Code regulations, the Collector confirmed that liquor outlets have been closed across municipal areas to prevent disruptions.

Appealing to all eligible citizens to exercise their franchise fearlessly, Dr Venkateswar urged election personnel to execute their duties with absolute impartiality and strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines to safeguard local democracy.

Vani Mallela
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

Tags

Tirupati Municipal ElectionsDr S VenkateswarSV Arts College HubTirupati District SecurityAP Local Body Polls
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