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Tirupati all set for free and fair municipal polls today
In Short
Collector Dr S Venkateswar, alongside MC Commissioner Jayakrishna, conduct a detailed field inspection of the election material distribution hub at SV Arts College
Tirupati: Finalizing all administrative, security, and logistical protocols, the Tirupati district administration is fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and peaceful municipal elections on November 1, District Collector and District Election Officer Dr S Venkateswar announced on Saturday.
Accompanied by Municipal Corporation Commissioner Jayakrishna, Collector Dr Venkateswar inspected the primary election material distribution hub at SV Arts College.
The officials reviewed the dispatch of ballot boxes, ballot papers, and poll inventory while verifying transport arrangements and essential amenities for departing polling parties. Polling will take place from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with over 90 percent of voter slips already delivered to residents.
Detailing the security setup, Dr Venkateswar stated that 2,500 police personnel have been deployed across the district to maintain law and order. Hyper-sensitive and sensitive polling booths will be monitored through webcasting, with alternative video recording operational wherever network connectivity is constrained.
Additionally, independent micro-observers have been appointed at every polling station to monitor procedural compliance strictly.
To enhance voter convenience, special queue facilities have been arranged for pregnant women, lactating mothers, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, supported by dedicated NSS volunteers on ground.
Enforcing Model Code regulations, the Collector confirmed that liquor outlets have been closed across municipal areas to prevent disruptions.
Appealing to all eligible citizens to exercise their franchise fearlessly, Dr Venkateswar urged election personnel to execute their duties with absolute impartiality and strict adherence to Election Commission guidelines to safeguard local democracy.
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