Tirupati: All set for schools reopening today

Tirupati: School bells will ring from Monday in the state after a gap of over seven months. The educational institutions were closed due to Covid-19 lockdown and could not be reopened again till now as the virus spread is so rampant. During the first four phases of unlock also the central government did not allow educational institutions to open.

However, in its recent guidelines, it has allowed states to take their own decisions on the matter keeping in mind the Covid situation. Accordingly, Andhra Pradesh has decided to open schools and colleges from Monday.

As far as the schools are concerned, only classes IX and X students were asked to come to attend the classes now while the classes for VI to VIII will begin from November 23. Finally, primary sections will start functioning from December 14.

The district educational department has geared up to ensure the schools under all managements to function duly following the Covid norms. Instructions were given to sanitise all schools including classrooms, toilets and entire premises. As the desks were not in use for all these days, they are cleaned now and sanitiser stands have been arranged.

Tirupati division Deputy Education Officer K Vijayendra Rao told The Hans India that all the teachers were asked to undergo Covid tests before attending schools on Monday. Teachers will create awareness among students on the safety measures to protect themselves from Covid. Top priority will be given for students' safety, he said.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha has said that all students would be screened with thermal scanners before entering the school premises and wearing a mask was mandatory. Each classroom would have 16 students only to ensure physical distance. Every school would have one isolation room as a precautionary step. Health secretaries would be made available to conduct Covid tests for students if necessary.

Meanwhile, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared an academic calendar and standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the functioning of schools. For classes IX and X there will be 143 working days in this academic year. SCERT has asked the DEOs to disseminate the academic calendar to all the high schools under all managements with an instruction to adhere to it as well as Covid-19 protocol.