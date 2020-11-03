Tirupati: Althurpadu–Mallimadugu lift irrigation works going at low pace despite availability of funds

Tirupati:Though the funds were sufficiently available, Althrupadu–Merlapaka lift irrigation works were delayed by the contract company concerned in Nellore and Chittoor districts. As alternative of Galeru- Nagar Sujala Sravanthi scheme previous TDP Government had changed the plan and brought the Althurpadu (Nellore District ) and Merlapaka(Chittoor District) lift irrigation schemes to provide irrigation water to 1.42 lak hectares of land in two districts.

For this water resource department had designed above said two lift irrigation shcemes and one reservoir at Althurpadu village near Telugu Ganga canal starting point. As part of Somasila-Swarnamukhi rivers linkage instead of Galeru Nagari Project AP government brought this change due to forest permissions being delayed in between Chittoor and Nellore district border forest areas.

According to WRD officials design Krishan river water will be supplied from Kandaleru dam (Nellore district ) via Merlapaka( Chittoor District) lift irrigation scheme to Malli Madugu reservoir. So far Althurpadu reservoir and lift irrigation works were not completed. Similarly still Merlapaka lift irrigation work was not commenced. In addition, from Merala Paka to Malli Madugu water supply pipe line works were under pending.

Government had sanctioned Rs. 200 crores for Althur Padu reservoir construction and Rs 110 crores to build a lift irrigation scheme to pump water from Telugu Ganga Canal in Nellore district.

The Government sanctioned another Rs 250 crores to construct a lift irrigation and enhance the present irrigation tank capacity for much more water storage. Due to delay of these all the works both Chittoor District and Nellore district farmers in Yerpedu, Renigunta, Venkatagiri, Naidupeta, Pellakuru, Srikalahasti and Thottambedu mandal farmers have been losing the irrigation facility.

Once these new lift irrigation schemes are completed Tirupati city will get sufficient drinking water and 103 minor irrigation tanks will receive Krishan water. Above mentioned all the irrigation works were taken up by the MEGA engineering company limited.

In this regard Telugu Ganga CE Harinarayan Reddy said that by the end of March 2021 above all the lift irrigation and reservoirs works will be completed.