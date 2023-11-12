Live
Tirupati: Amara Hospital equipped with intravascular ultrasound equipment
Amara Hospital in Tirupati has been equipped with intravascular ultrasound equipment through which seven patients were treated successfully in the last one month and they have been discharged also.
Tirupati: Amara Hospital in Tirupati has been equipped with intravascular ultrasound equipment through which seven patients were treated successfully in the last one month and they have been discharged also. Disclosing the details to the media on Saturday, senior cardiologist Dr Siva Krishna said that intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) is a catheter based diagnosing process which helps examine the inner side of the coronary artery.
So far, this equipment was available only in cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad etc., but now Amara hospital could get this. He said that using this, the cholesterol can be examined by testing the heart blood vessels through ultrasound. After stenting also, it can be known whether it is placed correctly.
