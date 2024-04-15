  • Menu
Tirupati: Ambedkar fought for social justice

District Collector Praveen Kumar and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at RTC bus stand circle in Tirupati on Sunday
District Collector Praveen Kumar and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at RTC bus stand circle in Tirupati on Sunday 

Tirupati: Dr BR Ambedkar's 133rd Jayanthi celebrations were held on a grand scale in the pilgrim city on Sunday. Government institutions, offices,...

Tirupati: Dr BR Ambedkar's 133rd Jayanthi celebrations were held on a grand scale in the pilgrim city on Sunday. Government institutions, offices, political parties, social organisations and leaders paid rich tributes to Babasaheb and recalled his services for the upliftment of downtrodden and oppressed.

District Collector Praveen Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh paid floral tributes to Ambedkar statue at RTC bus stand. They said that as the principal architect of Indian constitution, Ambedkar was responsible for providing equal rights to all.

At district police office, SP Krishnakanth Patel after garlanding the portrait of Ambedkar, said the leader was a reformer, lawyer, economist, politicians and the architect of our Constitution. He will be remembered for ever with his immense contribution for the equality of all and for social justice, the SP added.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya garlanded Ambedkar statue at SV University and recalled the outstanding services of Ambedkar for weaker sections, oppressed and depressed classes.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with party activists garlanded the statue of Ambedkar. He said Ambedkar will remain forever in the hearts of millions for his long fight for equality of all in the society and to end discrimination in various forms.

