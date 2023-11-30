Tirupati: AP-based BeRolleX plays pivotal role

Tirupati : In a commendable display of collaborative efforts, the nation rejoices as all 41 workers, who got trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, were successfully evacuated on Tuesday night.

The culmination of this challenging 17-day multi-agency rescue mission saw the pivotal involvement of BeRolleX, an industry based in Sri City here.

The BeRolleX Industries played a crucial role in the seamless collaboration of multiple agencies working towards the rescue of the tunnel-bound workers. The turning point occurred on November 25 when the on-site crew encountered a challenge with the stuck Auger drilling machine. Faced with this obstacle, the overseeing authorities reached out to Dr Satheesh Reddy, former chairman of the DRDO, who in turn, mobilised expert agencies to find a solution.

Responding promptly to the call for assistance, Y Srinivas Reddy, Managing Director of BeRolleX Industries, proposed the use of plasma-based cutting as the most effective method. Within a remarkable three-hour timeframe, it readied two portable plasma cutting machines, one for operations and another as a standby, capable of manoeuvring inside an 800 MM diameter pipe.

Additionally, he dispatched a three-member expert team, which included Santosh Kumar, Ajay Shaw and Nagaraju. In a swift and coordinated effort, the government arranged for a special Indian Air Force aircraft to transport the plasma cutters and the expert team. Once on-site, the expert cutter successfully navigated the pipeline, cutting the Auger blades within a few hours. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy expressed deep appreciation for Srinivas Reddy’s rapid response and the expert team’s invaluable assistance, stating, that they are honoured to have BeRolleX as a member of the Sri City fraternity and pleased with their timely assistance in finding a quick and effective solution to the obstacle encountered during rescue operations. The swift cutting of the Auger blades played a pivotal role in overcoming a significant obstruction and advancing the 800-mm-diameter pipe, facilitating the manual clearance of residual debris and enabling the timely rescue of workers.

