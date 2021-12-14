Tirupati: APNGOs demand govt to resolve problems

Tirupati: Members of APNGOs on Monday staged a protest rally to press the government to solve their long-pending problems.

The leaders started their rally from MR Palli Circle and continued till RDO office where they submitted a representation to the official on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, APNGOs Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati president Ashok Reddy said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was failed in taking NGOs problems seriously and continued that GPF, AP GLI, providing retirement benefits also not reaching properly.

He said the employees were the bridge in between government and people and also they only the persons to take care of welfare schemes implemented by the government and demanded the government to solve their rightful demands immediately.

Tirupati chairman S Suresh Babu and co-chairman Varaprasad lamented that they have been fighting for long-time demanding the government to solve their pending 71 problems including implementation of Pay Revision Commission (PRC) and roll back of Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS).

They also demanded to provide job security to the outsourcing workers working in various departments and also payments to pensioners on 1 of every month.

APNGO JAC secretary general D Nirmala, members Sudhakar Reddy, Srinivasulu, Chandra Reddy, Madhu, Bhuvaneswari, Premalatha, Prabhakar and others were present.