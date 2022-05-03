Tirupati: Arrangements for CM Jagan's visit in full swing

Tirupati: Entire official machinery has been gearing up to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's maiden visit to the newly formed Tirupati district on May 5 a grand success.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLAs, Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy, SP S Parameswar Reddy and others held a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday to review the ongoing arrangements.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister said that all arrangements should be completed within the stipulated time to make the Chief Minister's visit a grand success. Minister Peddireddi said that having the experience of conducting the Chief Minister's programmes earlier, officials should make foolproof arrangements. The Chief Minsiter has been touring the district for the first time after the reorganisation of districts in the State.

Chevireddy said that the Chief Minister will be participating in important programmes like the inauguration of SV Cancer Care and Advanced Research Institute, ground breaking ceremony of TTD's paediatric hospital apart from various other events. The Ministers have directed the officials to invite the beneficiaries and their parents to SV University Stadium as the Chief Minister will launch Jagananna Vidyadeevena scheme there.

The Chief Minister will interact with some students and their parents and pose for a group photo with them. Before that he will lay a foundation stone for paediatric multi-speciality hospital and inaugurate new wards for deaf and dumb at BIRRD hospital virtually. He will then inaugurate the cancer hospital. In view of various programmes, the arrangements should be planned meticulously so that not even a single mistake should happen.

Satyavedu MLA K Adimulam, Joint Collector DK Balaji, Commissioner Anupama Anjali, DCCB chairperson M Reddemma, ZP chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, TTD board member Pokala Ashok Kumar and other officials participated in the meeting.

Later in the evening, the Collector held a meeting with representatives of various degree and engineering college representatives at SV University senate hall and asked them to ensure the participation of beneficiaries and their parents for the launch of Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

Due to the severity of summer, beneficiaries around Tirupati should be brought to the meeting grounds. SV University Rector Prof V Srikanth Reddy, Registrar Prof OMd Hussain, TUDA secretary S Lakshmi, district transport officer K Seetha Rami Reddy and others were present.