Tirupati: Arrangements in full swing for Southern Zonal Council meet

Tirupati: The arrangements for the Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Tirupati on November 14 are in full swing.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy reviewed the arrangements at Hotel Taj which is the venue of the meeting with district officials on Sunday.

He said that Tirupati city has been hosting the prestigious meeting and it should be etched in the annals of history.

He asked the officials to make all arrangements keeping in view the important guests attending the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of AP, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Puducherry, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories like Andaman Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep along with senior officials of the Central government will be participating in the meeting.

The Minister made it clear that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took the meeting prestigiously which all officials should take care of.

The Secretary to AP government (GAD) Prem Chandra Reddy said that the State government got the opportunity to conduct the meeting in Tirupati which should be made successful with the cooperation of all officials. District Collector M Hari Narayanan displayed the arrangements being made like appointment of officials for various duties, setting up of help desks at airport and guest houses, medical aid, maintenance of sanitation, setting up control room, security and accommodation arrangements through a power point presentation at the meeting.

The Inter State Zonal Council Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Vikranth Patil, Protocol Director Balasubramanyam Reddy, Urban SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu, Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha, Joint Collectors Raja Babu, Venkateswar, Rajasekhar, DRO Murali and others took part in the meeting.