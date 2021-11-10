Tirupati: ASI official inspects Kalyana Venkateswara temple

Tirupati: Archeological Survey of India (ASI) senior conservation assistant A Satyam on Tuesday inspected Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple where the TTD proposed to take up various development works following clearance by ASI. TTD officials led by TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam explained the works proposed at the shrine as part of TTD's decision to develop the local temples including the one at Srinivasa Mangapuram to cope with the increasing footfall of devotees to the ancient shrine, located 13 km away from the pilgrim city.

The works proposed are construction of Yagashala, Gosala, Kalyanakatta (tonsure centre), Potu (temple kitchen), Kalyana Mandapam extension, security point etc., After the inspection and discussion with ASI and TTD officials on pending developmental works, the JEO said, the historical temple of Srinivasa Mangapuram is considered next to Tirumala temple. "Those who cannot make it for Tirumala, offer prayers at this ancient temple. It has a historical significance of Srivari Mettu footpath route, five km from the shrine, and which was believed to have trekked by Sri Venkateswara Swamy Himself to reach Tirumala.

This temple is believed to be very auspicious for the newly-wed couple and hence the deity here is being worshipped as Sri Kalyana Venkateswara," he explained.

Earlier, the JEO inspected TTD Kalyana Mandapam located on the route of Srivari Mettu, rooms in Sri Krishnadevaraya Sadan, First Aid Centre for devotees in the complex, Kalyanakatta etc. He also verified the vacant space outside the temple premises to construct Kalyanakatta. It may be noted here that the ancient shrine under the control of ASI and the TTD took over its maintenance in 1967 while the rituals are being performed daily from 1981.

Temple Dy EO Shanti, executive engineer Murali and others were also present.