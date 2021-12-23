Tirupati: Bad roads, garbage-filled streets torment Hathiramji Colony

Tirupati: Damaged roads, garbage filled streets and manholes getting clogged frequently have become a perennial problem in Hathiramji Colony of the pilgrim city. The colony with more than 300 houses having a population of about 4,000 and well connected with the city's busiest Air bypass road but the denizens could not overcome the daily problems.



The roads were in a bad shape and dotted with severe potholes and the colony residents were saying that it has become a major problem as the vehicles were getting damaged frequently. It is not easy for any vehicle to enter the colony from the road next to D-Mart even the locals have kept some small stones to make it convenient. The entire street was badly damaged and even a small rain will see heavy water ponds there.

The Radha Narayan hospital road appears to be good but a one-hour rain will submerge at least half of road from Venkateswara apartments. The complaints of denizens to ward staff are going in vain. They want the authorities to lay a fresh road so that water will not stagnate in the street.

The main road beside Chaitanya Bharathi school presents a dirty look with big potholes and garbage occupying a major part of it. People of nearby areas are throwing the garbage there. School Vice Principal K Venkataramana said they have been facing a problem with the garbage dump beside the school ground. They asked the Corporation staff to place at least a warning board indicating that garbage should not be dumped there.

The adjacent cement road to the school has become a metal road where even a cycle cannot move. The area near Vaikhanasa Ashramam also became a dumping area like some other main streets. The UDS in the colony has been clogging frequently causing overflow of drain water on the streets. Locals saying it has been spreading foul smell and concerned staff are addressing the problem only after repeated requests for 3-4 days.

The clogged drains and garbage filled streets are even causing mosquito menace in the colony. A resident commented that the Corporation authorities wanted to make it a dustbin free-city but it has become garbage filled colonies. As the area has coaching centres, schools and even function hall, it should be well maintained with good and clean roads.

Garbage filled road near Chaitanya Bharathi School




