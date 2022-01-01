Tirupati: Bad roads pose problems to Bhavani Nagar residents

Tirupati: Bhavani Nagar, a busy locality in the city where most of the residents are employees, business people and politicians is plagued by bad roads which are full of potholes.



It has around 2,000 houses with a population of about 5,000. It falls under the 35th division in the Municipal Corporation being represented by the lone TDP corporator R C Munikrishna.

The horrible roads have been causing accidents frequently and particularly during nights. The overflowing of water from UDS manholes at many places has become another major problem in the area. Foul smell emanates from these manholes all the time.

The overflowing drain water also causes breeding of mosquitoes. The sanitary staff of the corporation seldom clean the manholes.

In the absence of proper garbage collection from door-to-door, the residents dump it on the streets at several places and the corporation staff do not bother to clear the piled up garbage.

A resident Suresh working in a private company said due to frequent digging of roads for laying various cables and for water and UDS connections, the roads were completely damaged.

Another resident Lakshmi said the sanitary staff were not visiting the colony regularly for cleaning side canals which is causing a lot of inconvenience to them.

Corporator RC Munikrishna told The Hans India that the Corporation council sanctioned funds for laying of two roads so far and the remaining streets also will be constructed soon.

He said that there was no discrimination against his ward by the Municipal Corporation authorities though he is the lone corporator representing the TDP in the city out of total 50 divisions.