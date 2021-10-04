Tirupati: Bajrang Dal to fight against religious conversions

Tirupati: Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national general secretary Milind Parande said that the two-day national meeting of Bajrang Dal decided to fight against religious conversions, for protection of cow and safeguarding of temple lands in the country.

Bajarang Dal national general body meetings were held on October 2 and 3 at Dakshina Kasinath Dham located at Vidyanagar here wherein the leaders across the country participated.

Addressing the media after the concluding session on Sunday, Parande said that the religious conversions became rampant in the country and an Act is required to curb them.

Referring to the attacks on Hindu religion and temples, he said the Bajarang Dal will be strengthened from village-level to fight against such attacks.

Milind Parande came down heavily on the State government for spending offerings of devotees made to the Lord at Tirumala, for Mecca and Jerusalem trips and also demanded that the government formulate a GO banning sale of beef in temple towns like Tirupati.

Giving details of the programmes to be conducted by Bajarang Dal in the country, he said National Village Jagaran will be conducted from October 17 to 24 for commemorating the great patriots who sacrifice their lives for the freedom of the country apart from Gopashtami on November 12 for creating awareness on importance of protecting cow among the people, a blood donation camp on November 2 and Gita Jayanthi on December 14.

Bajarang Dal national convener Sohan Singh Solanki, joint general secretary Sthanumalayan, State president Baireddy Ramakrishna Reddy, secretary Nandireddy Saireddy, organising secretary Srinivas Reddy and others were present.