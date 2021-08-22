Tirupati: Ball Corporation distributes hygiene kits to school students

Tirupati: Sri City based Ball Corporation, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity, distributed hygiene kits on Saturday to the students of the government schools in Cherivi, Gollavaripalem, Mallavaripalem East and Changambakkam villages. They will be distributed in the remaining schools in the area on Monday.

Ravi, Mandal Education Officer, Satyavedu, who was present at Cherivi school during the programme, advised the students to maintain personal hygiene, as cleanliness is one of the most important elements of good health.

He appreciated the Ball Corporation and Sri City Foundation for taking up such a good programme in the rural area.

Appreciating Ball Corporation's initiative, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said the initiative emphasises Sri City's care towards the people in our vicinity.

Over 1,400 students will get these kits worth Rs 5 lakh. Each kit consists of two washable masks, a bottle of hand-wash liquid and a stainless steel water bottle.