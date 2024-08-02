Tirupati: Beneficiaries hail doorstep delivery of pension

Tirupati: The beneficiaries of NTR Bharosa Social Security Pension scheme in one voice hailed the distribution of the enhanced pension amount of Rs 4,000 at their doorstep.

As part of the State-wide exercise Bharosa pension was distributed in Tirupati district on Thursday. Sachivalayam staff took up the distribution of pension amount in all villages and towns, while mandal officials monitored the distribution through field visit.

In Amandur, an 82-year-old Subbaramaiah, Nallaiah and Kondaiah, who received pension at their home, were elated and said that the enhanced pension of Rs 4,000 would provide the much-needed financial support required for the elderly. Kuppaiah, Munemma and others also echoed the same view.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar inspected distribution of pension in villages in Yerpedu mandal of Srikalahasti constituency and also interacted with the beneficiaries in villages. He directed the mandal level officials to see 100% distribution of NTR Bharosa pension on the first day itself.

Meanwhile, Sachivalayam staff distributed the pension in all the 50 divisions of the pilgrim city of Tirupati. Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya along with senior officials inspected the distribution at several places and interacted with the beneficiaries. MPDO Giddaiah, Sarpanch Bala Gurnadh, EO RD Ramana Prasad and others were present.