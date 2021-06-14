Tirupati: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lauds Covid services at Ruia Covid hospital

Tirupati: To give courage and moral support to the Covid infected patients at Ruia Covid hospital, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy visited the wards in the hospital on Monday.

Wearing a PPE kit, he went through several wards and talked to patients to enquire about their health conditions. The MLA assured them of all support and there was nothing to worry.

He said that the State government has been extending better healthcare for Covid patients and the team of doctors also should provide the same at Ruia hospital also. The criticism on the medical services is unwarranted at this juncture as the doctors have been doing relentless service. Finding fault with them is nothing but blaming the God, he opined.

The Covid cases have been on a declining trend for the past few days which is a welcome development. Lauding the services at Ruia hospital, Karunakar Reddy said that it has successfully treated thousands of patients during the pandemic.

The doctors have been assessing the patients' conditions and their mental status to give them proper advice and treatment. Compared to the corporate hospitals, more patients have returned home after getting cured of Covid from Ruia hospital.

He opined that when the severity of the disease was more and the patient dies, it is not correct to find fault with the doctors. The attendants and relatives of such patients should give moral support to the doctors in such hours of grief.

He praised the services of the Superintendent Dr T Bharathi and her team for providing best possible medical care to all the patients. Referring to the pending salaries of home guards working in the hospital, he said it will be brought to the notice of the District Collector.

It was also explained to the Health Minister during the review on Covid. He made it clear that it is not under the purview of the hospital superintendent.